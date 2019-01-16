In ‘Lion’ Tej Pratap Yadav's poster, Rabri Devi is ‘Durga’, Ram Vilas Paswan ‘Mahisasura’

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav took to microblogging site Twitter on Tuesday to target Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) supremo Ram Vilas Paswan, depicting the latter as Mahisasura, the mythological figure who was killed by goddess Durga.

In the photograph shared by Tej Pratap Yadav, his mother and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi has been portrayed as goddess Durga while the Yadav scion himself appears as a lion – the carrier of the goddess.

Along with the picture, the former Bihar health minister hailed women power, saying that a woman showers love and also forgives easily, but those who disrespect are never spared.

नारी जन्म देती है, ममता देती है और माफ भी कर देती है लेकिन इतिहास साक्षी है कि नारी का अपमान करने वाले बड़े - बड़े रावण और दुर्योधन भी नहीं बचे तो इन मौकापरस्त नेताओं की क्या औकात है...? pic.twitter.com/bsaJnztkHC — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) January 15, 2019

Tweeting in Hindi, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son wrote, “A woman gives birth, showers love, and forgives as well. But history tells us that even Duryodhana and Ravana, who disrespected women, were not spared, then what is the worth of opportunist politicians?”

Notably, Tej Pratap Yadav had remained estranged from his family members for a long time since they refused to back him in his decision to seek divorce from his wife, Aishwarya Rai, just six months after their marriage.

According to reports, the former Bihar minister stayed in Mathura, Vrindavan and New Delhi during that period. After returning to Patna, Tej Pratap Yadav first met his mother Rabri Devi.

Following this, the elder son of Lalu-Rabri held a "political meeting" with RJD leader and brother Tejashwi Yadav. He referred to Tejashwi as Arjuna, adding that he would assist his brother like Lord Krishna in winning upcoming elections.

“We held only political discussions. Things like how to make our party stronger and take Lalu's dream forward. Tejashwi is my Arjuna and I will see to it that he occupies the throne.” Tej Pratap had said.

Notably, Tej Pratap Yadav is slated to start a ‘badlaw yatra’ from February 1, 2019.