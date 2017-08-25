close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

In modern world, risk reduction no longer a local activity: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that in an interconnected world, risk reduction is no longer merely a local activity.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 00:38

Cholpon-Ata: Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that in an interconnected world, risk reduction is no longer merely a local activity as actions in one part of the world affect risks in other parts of the world.

The minister's observation came at the ninth meeting of the heads of governments of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) dealing with the prevention and elimination of emergency situations here.

Rajnath Singh said that between 1996 and 2015, the SCO countries lost 300,000 lives to natural disasters and the economic losses from disasters are extremely high and cascading. 

"Nearly 40 per cent of the humanity lives in our countries. We represent some of the fastest growing economies. If we are able to prevent and reduce the impact of disasters and emergencies, it will have huge global benefits as well," he said.

He said a meeting of technical experts can be organised to facilitate exchange of knowledge and experiences on earthquake-resistant building construction, model building codes and standard processes for ensuring compliance. 

"Secondly, we can work on regional cooperation for making our infrastructure disaster-resilient. Over the coming decades, investment in infrastructure in the SCO countries will be the driver of sustainable development," Singh said. 

"Finally, we need cooperation in the area of early warning systems for extreme weather events. A technical meeting of representatives of our meteorological services will be a very beneficial first step to foster collaboration in this area," he said. 

The minister said that in this regard, India offers to host a meeting of the meteorological services of SCO countries in early 2019, adding that India also offers to host a joint exercise on 'urban earthquake search and rescue' in the same year.
 

TAGS

Risk reductionRajnath SinghShanghai Cooperation Organisationnatural disastersEconomic crisis

From Zee News

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and his controversies
HaryanaPunjab

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and his controversies

Goa

Army did not give adequate protection to Col Purohit: Manoh...

What SC judges said in landmark right to privacy judgment
DelhiIndia

What SC judges said in landmark right to privacy judgment

Delhi

SC hopes government will take proper steps on data protecti...

Uttarakhand

Develop Katarpur village as 'gau tirth': RSS to U...

Odisha

Odisha Police to remove 'Blue Whale' game from so...

Number of Indian students in UK on the rise: Envoy
Education

Number of Indian students in UK on the rise: Envoy

Russian nuclear bombers fly near North Korea in rare show of force
World

Russian nuclear bombers fly near North Korea in rare show o...

United States urges Taliban to quit arms and end Afghan war
AmericasWorld

United States urges Taliban to quit arms and end Afghan war

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

From Gurmeet Ram Rahim to Radhe Maa: Top 5 controversial 'Gurus' of India

Is Mamata Banerjee govt right in stopping Durga Puja immersion for Muharram?

Who is Gurmeet Ram Rahim? All you wanted to know about Dera Sacha Sauda chief

Right to privacy: Here is all you need to know about the case and argument

Digital disclosures do not undermine privacy expectations