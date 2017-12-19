In pics: 330 Recruits march to duly join Army’s Madras regiment

As many as 330 recruits duly joined army in an impressive parade at the Madras Regimental Center (MRC) in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. They joined the oldest regiment of the army following a 46-week training.

They had taken the training at Wellington in neighbouring Nilgiris District.

About 330 recruits duly joined Army in an impressive parade at Madras Regimental Center, Tamil Nadu.#AIRPics: Jaya Singh pic.twitter.com/Y5X7UjNgfA — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 19, 2017

The young soldiers took part in a passing out parade at the historic Shrinagesh Barracks at Wellington, an official release said.

"After 46 weeks of tough training, the recruits could see their dreams come true when they wore the olive green and marched past the largest enclosed drill square in Asia," it said.

The parade was reviewed by General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area Lt General R K Anand.

He appreciated instructors and staff for achieving a very high standard of drill in the Attestation Parade.

Lauding the efforts of MRC to improve the standard of training to such a high level, Lt Gen Anand congratulated the parents of the young soldiers in this moment of pride and glory, it said.