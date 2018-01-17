हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

In pics: Nirmala Sitharaman becomes first woman Defence Minister to fly in IAF's Sukhoi Su 30

Dressed in the pilot's G-suit, the country's first woman Defence Minister sat in the rear seat behind the pilot.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 17, 2018, 15:32 PM IST
Comments |
PlayIn pics: Nirmala Sitharaman becomes first woman Defence Minister to fly in IAF&#039;s Sukhoi Su 30
 

JODHPUR: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday took off in the Indian Air Force's frontline combat jet Sukhoi 30 MKI from the air base in Jodhpur.

Dressed in the pilot's G-suit, the country's first woman Defence Minister sat in the rear seat behind the pilot. She is the first full-time woman Defence Minister to fly the sortie.

She is reportedly reviewing the operational preparedness and combat capabilities.

Sukoi-30 MKI is a nuclear-capable aircraft which can penetrate deep into enemy territory.

'

She also met the Air Warriors at the Air Force Station in Jodhpur before her sortie on the Sukhoi-30 MKI.

This sortie comes soon after she visited INS Vikramaditya last week to witness the naval operations and maritime prowess of the Indian Navy.

This flight is being seen as a part of the minister's continued efforts to gauge and review the operational preparedness and combat capabilities of the armed forces.

Tags:
Nirmala SitharamanDefence MinisterIAFSukhoiSukhoi Su 30
Next
Story

Madrasa cleric accused of raping minor student in Nanded, absconding

Trending