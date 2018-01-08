हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
In pics: Nirmala Sitharaman's two-day sea sortie in Goa with Navy

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, two-day sea sortie, on Monday visited Goa to oversee various naval operations. These operations included Practice Missile Firings, warships submarine and aircraft interaction exercises, flying operations from aircraft carrier and fly-past.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 08, 2018, 22:08 PM IST
Pic courtesy: ANI

Sitharaman went to overview Indian Navy's showcase of operational might and maritime prowess at sea.

In the event, held along the western coast of the country, the Navy showcased more than ten ships, including aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, a submarine and various Naval aircrafts.

The event that started today exhibited Navy's combat capabilities and battle readiness along the Western coast of India.

