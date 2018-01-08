In pics: Nirmala Sitharaman's two-day sea sortie in Goa with Navy

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, two-day sea sortie, on Monday visited Goa to oversee various naval operations. These operations included Practice Missile Firings, warships submarine and aircraft interaction exercises, flying operations from aircraft carrier and fly-past.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited #Goa Naval Area. She will oversee various naval operations including Practice Missile Firings, warships submarine and aircraft interaction exercises, flying operations from aircraft carrier and fly-past during the two day sea sortie. pic.twitter.com/EiNz61mLX9 — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2018

Sitharaman went to overview Indian Navy's showcase of operational might and maritime prowess at sea.

In the event, held along the western coast of the country, the Navy showcased more than ten ships, including aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, a submarine and various Naval aircrafts.

The event that started today exhibited Navy's combat capabilities and battle readiness along the Western coast of India.