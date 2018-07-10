हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar

In pics: Tej Pratap Yadav takes a bath at Dalit’s home in Mahua

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday took bath at the home of a Dalit in Karhatiya panchayat area in Mahua in Bihar. The Yadav scion took to microblogging site Twitter to share photographs of the same.

Tej Pratap used a handpump installed at the home of a Dalit family in the area. While tweeting the pictures, the RJD leader said that he enjoyed a “sweet experience”. His post was retweeted by his brother and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav.

This comes just days after Tej Pratap brushed aside rumours of rift with brother Tejashwi by felicitating the latter with a “mukut” at the RJD foundation day function in Patna on July 5. Taking a dig at mediapersons at the event, Tej Pratap had asked them to properly show the crowning of Tejashwi by him.

He also gave a slogan during his speech: “Jo jalte hain jalne de, Tejashwi ko mukut pehnayenge (let those who are jealous be jealous, Tejashwi will be crowned)”. Tejashwi touched the feet of his elder brother to seek his blessings.

Tej Pratap further reiterated during his speech that there were some anti-social elements within the RJD who were conspiring to defame the Yadav family, adding that the party leadership would not let them succeed.

Besides, a controversy was also triggered ahead of the foundation day event as photographs of Tej Pratap's wife Aishwarya Rai appeared on the banner. It triggered speculations of Aishwarya joining active politics.

Notably, Aishwarya too hails from a political family. While her father Chandrika Rai is a leader of the RJD, her grandfather Daroga Prasad Rai has served as the chief minister of Bihar.

