हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
New year

In Pictures: The first sunrise of 2019

Zee Media wishes all our readers a Happy New Year 2019.

In Pictures: The first sunrise of 2019

Millions ushered in New Year 2019 with grand celebrations and stunning fireworks across the world. People took to streets, partying and singing in new year revelries. And soon, it was time for the first sunrise of 2019. 

Photo of first sunrise in Mumbai

 

And here's a visual from Howrah Bridge on the first morning of the year 2019.

 

Devotees throng to Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) on the first morning of 2019. 

Hundreds of merrymakers had gathered across the country and ushed in the New Year in Bangalore.

Zee Media wishes all our readers a Happy New Year 2019.

 

Tags:
New yearNew Year 2019

Must Watch