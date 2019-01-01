In Pictures: The first sunrise of 2019

Millions ushered in New Year 2019 with grand celebrations and stunning fireworks across the world. People took to streets, partying and singing in new year revelries. And soon, it was time for the first sunrise of 2019.

Photo of first sunrise in Mumbai

And here's a visual from Howrah Bridge on the first morning of the year 2019.

Devotees throng to Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) on the first morning of 2019.

Hundreds of merrymakers had gathered across the country and ushed in the New Year in Bangalore.

Zee Media wishes all our readers a Happy New Year 2019.