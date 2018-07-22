हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Naxal

In school with just one teacher, ITBP heroes turn mentors in naxal-affected village

A Naxal-affected village, Hadeli in Kondagaon district, on Sunday saw Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel teaching school children in the area.

In school with just one teacher, ITBP heroes turn mentors in naxal-affected village
Image Courtesy: ANI

CHATTISGARH: A Naxal-affected village, Hadeli in Kondagaon district, on Sunday saw Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel teaching school children in the area.
 
The Naxal-affected village survives with only one teacher for all the children and ITBP jawans are now taking the responsibility of teaching the students. 
 
B Kashyap, the sole teacher, confirmed the report to ANI that ITBP jawans are taking classes in the school and making sure that the students learn Judo and Karate as well. 
 
Kashyap said, "I was the only teacher and now ITBP Jawans are helping. They are taking classes and also teaching Judo & Karate to the kids." 
 
Hadeli is one of the Naxal-affected villages in Kondagaon district, Chattisgarh where the police established new camps in January in a bid to strengthen counter operations. The camp was set up for ITBP, Special Task Force (STF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG). 

Kondagaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallav had earlier mentioned that opening up of the camps will be beneficial for the area and the villagers would benefit. 

Jawans coming forward to teach the children signifies how a basic amenity such as education is affected due to Naxal activities in the area.

(With ANI inputs)

Tags:
NaxalChattisgarhKondagaonIndo-Tibetan Border PoliceITBPJawans teach kids

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close