Incidents of stone pelting in J&K have come down: Rajnath Singh

Srinagar: Underlining his commitment towards a peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that there has been a major shift in the security situation here in the last four months and that incident of stone pelting too have come down.

Hailing a peaceful election process during urban local body polls in the state, Rajnath said that incidents of violence are on the decline. "As far as J&K security situation is concerned, major shift seen in last 4 months. There has been a decrease in the number of stone pelting incidents. Also, I have got information that there has been a fall in number of militant recruitment in the state," he said. "Both state and central governments are working towards the development of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh areas. It is our aim to make Jammu & Kashmir a developed state."

The political situation in the state has been shaky since the end of an uneasy alliance between PDP and BJP. There were also reports earlier in the year of increased terror-related activities here. The regional parties in the state and the central government have not always nodded heads in agreement but Rajnath said that the central leadership remains committed to the cause of the people here. On Tuesday, he reviewed the security situation here and also met Governor Satyapal Malik at the Raj Bhawan along with senior officials from civil administration, police and security forces.

This was Rajnath's first visit to the state since Governor's rule was imposed here in June and comes on the heels of the urban local body election results on October 20.

(With inputs from IANS)