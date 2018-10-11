हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Income Tax Department searches premises of media baron Raghav Bahl

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Thursday searched the premises of media baron Raghav Bahl in connection with a case of alleged tax evasion, officials said.

They said a team of sleuths raided the residence of Bahl in neighbouring Noida early morning and are looking for documents and other evidence related to the case under probe.

It is understood that the searches are being conducted at the premises of a few other people as part of the ITD action to probe tax evasion by a set of business professionals.

Bahl is the founder of the Quint news portal and the Network18 group and is a known media entrepreneur.

Raghav BahlIncome Tax department

