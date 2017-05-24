close
Income Tax raids on top bureaucrats at 15 locations in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh over tax evasion

The Income Tax department officials on Wednesday conducted raids at premises of bureaucrats in at least 15 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi on charges of tax evasion.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 12:09
Income Tax raids on top bureaucrats at 15 locations in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh over tax evasion

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department officials on Wednesday conducted raids at premises of bureaucrats in at least 15 locations across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi on charges of tax evasion.

"Raids are being carried out against some government functionaries in the state," a senior I-T department official was quoted as saying by ToI.

According to ANI, the Income Tax raids are currently underway in six cities of Uttar Pradesh covering 15 locations.

Residences of several IAS and PCS officers including former Ghaziabad District Magistrate Vimal Sharma, former Bhagpat District Magistrate Hari Nath Tiwari, Meerut RTO Mamta Sharma and some other officers are being searched by the IT sleuths.

Vimal Sharma is currently serving as Additional CEO in Greater Noida Authority while Harinath Tiwari is posted as director in health department.  

Raids are also being conducted at the six premises (in Lucknow and Noida) of UP Special Secretary (prisons) Satyendra Kumar Singh.

Last month, the department had searched over 20 premises and detected undisclosed income of over Rs 10 crore.

