Income Tax sleuths raid Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar's Delhi premises, father-in-law's home

Bengaluru: The Income Tax (IT) department officials on Thursday continued raids at the residences of Karnataka Power Minister DK Shivakumar at various locations, including Delhi.

Here are the live updates:-

-Raids have taken place at many places not just at DKS' residences: Ananth Kumar

-Congress should help us in our fight against black money: Ananth Kumar, BJP

-The raids are currently underway at both locations, reported ANI.

-According to ANI, a team of IT department is also conducting raids at premises owned by Shivakumar in Delhi's Safdarjung area.

IT raids continue at premises owned by Karnataka Minister D.K Shivakumar in Delhi's Safdarjung area. pic.twitter.com/cLK1YfmSFZ — ANI (@ANI_news) August 3, 2017

-The IT department officials raid the residence of DK Shivakumar's father in-law.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress workers are holding protest in Bengaluru against IT raids on DK Shivakumar.

Congress workers hold protest in Bengaluru against IT raids on Karnataka Minister D. K. Shivakumar. pic.twitter.com/4blYUF3Hx0 — ANI (@ANI_news) August 3, 2017

Yesterday, IT officials raided nearly 64 properties owned by Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar and his family members, recovering Rs 11 crore in cash. Among the properties searched, included a private luxury resort outside Bengaluru, where 44 Gujarat Congress legislators were housed.

Last week, Congress flew the 44 Gujarat MLAs, after reports of BJP offering each of them Rs 15 crore along with ticket to polls along emerged.

The entire exercise sparked an uproar in both the houses of Parliament.

Calling it 'witch-hunt'', Congress claimed that it was an attempt to terrorise the Gujarat MLAs ahead of the August 8 Rajya Sabha elections, in which senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel is fighting a close battle to retain his seat. Six Gujarat Congress legislators and lawmakers have already resigned from the party.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, however, refuted all allegations of the luxury resort being searched. He said, "This raid should not be linked with any Gujarat poll,this is on a purely economic offence.”