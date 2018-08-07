Incredible India 365 days a year: Govt's targeted approach to lure adventure lovers

NEW DELHI: The government is making massive plans to promote tourism in India and to project the country as a tourist destination for all 365 days of the year. As part of the tourism push, the Ministry of Tourism has recognised ‘Adventure Tourism’ as a ‘Niche Tourism’ to attract people who have specific interests.

A Task Force on Adventure Tourism was set up in October 2016 to act as a forum for resolving issues related to development and promotion of adventure tourism in the country. The ministry is promoting 2018 as the ‘Year of Indian Adventure’. As part of the Incredible India Campaign, adventure tourism has been frequently highlighted in the print, electronic, online and outdoor media. Not just in India, these promotions have been done overseas too at various levels including at travel trade exhibitions.

While the development and promotion of tourism is primarily the responsibility of the state governments, the Ministry of Tourism provides them with Central Financial Assistance for development of tourism infrastructure.

The Ministry of Tourism along with the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) has launched the "Indian Adventure Tourism Guidelines (Version 2.0) – 2018" on 'Safety and Quality Norms for Adventure Tourism in India'. The guidelines list the basic minimum standards for adventure tourism and cover the land, air and water-based activities. All the state governments have been advised to adopt and implement these guidelines to minimise the risk associated with such activities and to provide a system of search and rescue for tourism activities.