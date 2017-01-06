Incredible India! Rock band plays `Om Namah Shivaya` inside Russian church – Watch

New Delhi: A video has surfaced on the social media showing a rock band playing 'Om Namah Shivay' - one of the most popular Hindu mantras – inside a church in Russia.

The singer also sings 'Om Gan Ganapataye Namah' – another Hindu mantra – and mesmerises the audience.

Those present within the church are seen clapping and chanting the mantra in the chorus.

Watch the video that will surely leave you spellbound: