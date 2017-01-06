Incredible India! Rock band plays `Om Namah Shivaya` inside Russian church – Watch
By Kamna Arora | Last Updated: Friday, January 6, 2017 - 15:30
Screengrab
New Delhi: A video has surfaced on the social media showing a rock band playing 'Om Namah Shivay' - one of the most popular Hindu mantras – inside a church in Russia.
The singer also sings 'Om Gan Ganapataye Namah' – another Hindu mantra – and mesmerises the audience.
Those present within the church are seen clapping and chanting the mantra in the chorus.
Watch the video that will surely leave you spellbound:
Rock band playing Om Namah Shivaya n ppl chanting in chorus inside a Russian church. Should bring smile to all Indians #IncredibleIndia pic.twitter.com/DLEQgyvbSZ
— Naina (@NaIna0806) January 4, 2017
