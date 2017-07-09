close
Independence Day celebrations: Rasleela, processions by NRIs in host countries on cards

Government has planned a seven-day celebration to mark India's 70th Independence Day.

PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, July 9, 2017 - 16:23

New Delhi: Rasleela, songs in regional languages, special trains and processions by NRIs - these are among the attractions the government has planned for a seven-day celebration to mark India's 70th Independence Day.

Officials across ministries are busy drawing up plans around their departments to impress a committee of senior union ministers that will review them from July 15.

The railway ministry is planning to run theme trains over five days from August 15.

"We are thinking of, among other options, running an exhibition on 70 years of India (since Independence) and it will be held on a train," said an official of the ministry.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development is planning to issue circulars to schools and other related organisations to undertake cleanliness exercises on August 14, sources said.

While the ministries of culture and information technology will be the nodal point for the celebrations, the tourism ministry will help organise celebrations abroad.

Tourism and the culture ministry officials will work in tandem to get artistes from across India to perform in select countries such as the USA, Brazil, Vietnam, Japan, Chile, Oman and Spain.

As part of the festival organised abroad by the Ministry of Culture, a group of artistes will be sent to the host countries.

Sources said in some countries, Rasleela will be performed, while in others, Kuchipudi, dance dramas and folk songs will be performed.

The Ministry of External Affairs is also coordinating efforts to get NRIs to be a part of I-Day processions across the world.

Foreign offices will soon initiate the process of seeking permission for the processions. The embassies have been asked not to limit the celebrations to their premises but take them out to the cities.

"The idea is to have a well coordinated festival across the globe," said an official in the culture ministry.

At home, there are plans of holding a 'Bharat Parv' at Rajpath showcasing dances, folk songs and the cuisines of all the states, the official said.

"We have arranged for the entire Lutyens' Zone to be lit up. Instructions have also been sent to all embassies and government of India offices abroad to come up with plans for the day," the official said.

The information and broadcasting ministry is also planning to come out with a theme song to commemorate the 70th year of Independence along with five slogans in regional languages. 

Independence Day celebrationsRasleelaNRIsNDA govtBJPI-Day processions

