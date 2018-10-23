हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chief Election Commissioner

Independent mechanism to appoint Chief Election Commissioner, ECs soon? SC refers plea to Constitution Bench

The plea was filed by Anoop Baranwal seeking a transparent selection process for appointment of Election Commissioners in the poll panel. 

Independent mechanism to appoint Chief Election Commissioner, ECs soon? SC refers plea to Constitution Bench

The Supreme Court on Tuesday referred a public interest litigation seeking an independent mechanism for appointment of Election Commissioners to the Constitution Bench. The five-judge bench will hear the plea which seeks to set up a collegium system for fair and transparent process of appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and SK Kaul considered submissions raised by lawyer Prashant Bhushan and said the issue of appointment of CEC and ECs has to be taken up by a larger constitution bench.

The plea was filed by Anoop Baranwal seeking a transparent selection process for appointment of Election Commissioners in the poll panel. 

The Centre, represented by Attorney General KK Venugopal opposed the petition saying that there has been no case of abuse of official position by the CEC so far. He also referred to the names of TN Seshan and other persons who have graced the office of the CEC. 

Tags:
Chief Election CommissionerChief Election Commissioner appointmentElection CommissionerElection CommissionConstitution BenchSupreme Court

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close