India adopted aggressive 'statements and postures against Pakistan' under PM Modi, alleges Pakistan

The statement comes just 2 days after both the countries agreed to implement ceasefire on LoC

Islamabad: Following the election of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister in 2014, the stance and posture of Indian leadership became 'aggressive', alleged Pakistan on Thursday.

The Indian leadership after the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi started issuing "aggressive statements and postures against Pakistan", said Pakistan's outgoing defence and foreign minister Khurram Dastagir Khan as reported by the Press Trust of India.

He also accused India of escalating ceasefire violations at the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, and said it will continue to support the Kashmiri people.

The statement comes just two days after the Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan agreed to fully implement the ceasefire understanding of 2003 to improve the prevailing situation along the Line of Control and Working Boundary.

"We believe that regional connectivity and enhanced regional cooperation is the panacea for all ills facing our region," he said, adding "Pakistan faces Indian aggressive posture on the LoC and WB with equal and proportionate equanimity".

The minister further accused India of turning down Pakistan's "future oriented approach".

"In return, we have received negativity and aggression from India, with no dialogue at any level. We really hope that the new governments in both Pakistan and India are able to instill a fresh impetus in the relations between both the countries," he said.

The minister also welcomed the statement after the recent Indo-Pak DGMOs meeting to restore the 2003 ceasefire agreement.

"The agreement recently reached by the DGMOs is a welcome development. This is the same 2003 agreement that both sides have pledged to honour and uphold. With this, a working level understanding on ground has been established," he said. 

 

With PTI inputs

