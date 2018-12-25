India, Afghanistan and Iran meet for Chabahar Agreement

Iran: Leaders of India, Afghanistan and Iran met for the first congregation of the follow-up Committee for implementation of the trilateral Chabahar Agreement between the three countries.The first meeting of the Follow-up Committee between the three South-Asian nations was held at the level of Joint Secretary/ Director General on December 24 in the port city of Chabahar in Iran, stated a press release from MEA.

While positive and constructive discussions were held between the three sides on full operationalisation of the Trilateral Transit Agreement for international transit and transport through the Chabahar Port, India Ports Global Limited company also opened its first office and took over operations at the Shaheed Behesti port at Chabahar.India also attained mileage with the meeting as the three nations also agreed to finalise at the earliest the Protocol to harmonize transit, roads, customs, and consular matters. India, Afghanistan and Iran also agreed to allow cargo movement at Chabahar using TIR Convention provisions.

It was decided to hold an event to promote and popularize the potential of Chabahar on 26 February 2019. Also, a study would be initiated for determining measures to make the route attractive, decrease logistic costs and pave the way for smooth operationalisation of the Chabahar Agreement. The next Follow-up Committee meeting, followed by the 2nd Coordination Council Meeting the level of Secretaries/ Deputy Ministers, will held in India in 2019.