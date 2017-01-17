India alone cannot walk path of peace, Pakistan must walk away from terror: PM Modi at Raisina Dialogue

Delhi: Inaugurating the second edition of the Raisina Dialogue on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Pakistan must walk away from terror if it wanted to engage with India.

He also said that in May 2014, people of India had ushered in a new normal.

"My fellow Indians spoke in one voice to entrust my government with mandate of change: Government with mandate of change. Every day at work, my ‘to do list’ is guided by the constant drive to reform and transform India, for prosperity and security of all Indians," he said.

The PM added, "World needs India's sustained rise as much as India needs World. Our desire to change country has an indivisible link with external world. For multiple reasons, and at multiple levels world is growing through profound changes."

"For me, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is not just a vision for India. It is a belief for the whole world. The people of South Asia are joined by blood, shared history, culture, and aspirations. In the last two and half years, we have partnered with almost all our neighbours to bring the region together. My vision for our neighbourhood puts premium on peaceful and harmonious ties with entire South Asia," he said.

"That vision had led me to invite leaders of all SAARC nations, including Pakistan, for my swearing in. India alone cannot walk the path of peace. It also has to be Pakistan’s journey to make. Pakistan must walk away from terror if it wants to walk towards dialogue with India," he maintained.

"Globally connected societies, digital opportunities, technology shifts, knowledge boom and innovation are leading the march of humanity. We need to guard against any inclination that promotes exclusion, specially in Asia. The multi-polarity of the world and an increasingly multi-polar Asia, is a dominant fact today," he said.

Our engagement with South East Asia is at the centre of our Act East Policy. I see the development of India and China as an unprecedented opportunity, for our two countries and for the whole world. Prevailing wisdom tells us that this century belongs to Asia. The sharpest trajectory of change is happening in Asia. Over the past two & a half years, we have given strong momentum to our engagement with the US, Russia, Japan and other major global powers. With Europe, we have a vision of strong partnership in India’s development, especially in knowledge industry and smart urbanization," he pointed out.

PM Modi he went on to say, "The arc of influence of Indian Ocean extends well beyond its littoral limits. Our initiative of SAGAR - Security And Growth for All in the Region is not just limited to safe-guarding our mainland and islands. We hold the belief that success of one must propel the growth of many."

He concluded with quoting the Rig Veda - "Let global thoughts come to me from all directions".

More than 250 participants from 65 countries are taking part in this year`s three-day Dialogue.

This year`s dialogue is on theme - `The New Normal-Multilateralism with Multi-Polarity`.

The first edition was attended by 120 participants from 40 countries.