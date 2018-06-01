हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
PM Modi

India and China dominated global trade for ages, must further ties without conflict: PM Modi
ANI photo

Singapore: India and China should focus on furthering ties over global trade, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. 

“In human history, India and China have dominated global trade for centuries. At the same time, there was no conflict. We must think of furthering connectivity without any conflict,”said PM Modi at Nanyang Technical University.

The Prime Minister arrived in Singapore on Thursday on a three-day visit.

“The entire world is convinced that 21st century belongs to Asia. What is important is, if we Asians feel the same,” he added while speaking to a large students audience. 

Speaking on the impact of technology on human lives, the PM said, “Technology is what empowers people. A technology-driven society breaks social barriers. Technology has to be affordable and user-friendly. We should not see every disruption as destruction. People were apprehensive about computers but see how computers changed human history.”

He also emphasised on the need of innovation in every sphere of life.

During his visit to the university, six agreements were signed to strengthen academic and industry partnerships between NTU and leading Indian universities and institutions.  Modi was accompanied by Singapore's Education Minister Ong Ye Kung. He also visited an exhibition being held at NTU and interacted with a social robot. 

PM Modi and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong on Friday agreed to deepen the bilateral economic ties and build on defence cooperation as they called for a peaceful, open, and friendly maritime environment in the Indo-Pacific region.

The two leaders also witnessed an exchange of Memorandums of Understanding in numerous fields, including the training of public service officials, cyber security, narcotics control and logistics cooperation between the two navies

With agency inputs

