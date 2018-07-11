India and Korea sign pacts on wide-ranging areas - Full list of MoUs

NEW DELHI: India and Korea have signed agreements covering a broad spectrum of areas, including Internet of Things (IOT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data and anti-dumping. A joint statement on the Early Harvest Package of the Upgraded Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was exchanged between Suresh Prabhu, Minister for Commerce and Industry Minister and his Korean counterpart Kim Hyun-chong.
The objective of the joint statement was to "facilitate ongoing negotiations on upgrading the India-Korea CEPA by identifying key areas for trade liberalisation".
Here is a list of agreements signed between the two countries:
|S. No.
|Name of Document
|Indian Signatory
|RoK Signatory
|Objectives
|1
|Joint Statement on Early Harvest Package of the Upgraded Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA)
|Shri Suresh Prabhu, Commerce and Industry Minister, India
|H.E. Kim Hyun-chong, Minister for Trade, Industry & Energy, RoK
|To facilitate ongoing negotiations on upgrading the India-RoK CEPA by identifying key areas for trade liberalization (including Shrimp, Molluscs and Processed Fish).
|2
|MoU on Trade Remedies
|Shri Suresh Prabhu Commerce & Industry Minister, India
|H.E. Kim Hyun-chong, Minister for Trade, Industry & Energy
|For cooperation in the area of trade remedies viz. anti-dumping, subsidy, countervailing and safeguard measures through consultations and exchange of information through establishment of a Cooperation Committee comprising government officials and domain experts.
|3
|MoU on Future Strategy Group
|Shri Suresh Prabhu Commerce & Industry Minister, India and Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Science and Technology Minister, India
|H.E Kim Hyun-chong, Minister for Trade, Industry & Energy, RoK and Mr. You Young Min Minister for Science and ICT, RoK
|For cooperation in development of cutting edge technologies for commercialization to reap benefits of the 4th Industrial revolution. Thrust areas include Internet of Things (IOT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, Smart Factory, 3D Printing, Electric Vehicle, Advance Materials and affordable healthcare for the elderly and disabled.
|4
|Cultural Exchange Programme for the period 2018 – 2022.
|Shri Raghvendra Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Culture, India
|H.E. Shin Bong Kil, Ambassador, RoK to India
|To deepen cultural and people-to-people relations by providing for institutionalized cooperation in fields of Music and Dance, Theatre, Art Exhibitions, Archives, Anthropology, Mass Media Programmes and Museum Exhibits.
|5
|MoU on cooperation in the field of scientific and technological research between Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and National Research Council of Science and Technology (NST)
|Dr. Girish Sahni, DG, CSIR
|Dr. Wohn Kwang Yun, Chairman, National Research Council of Science and Technology (NST)
|For cooperation in scientific & technological research, including in areas of affordable water purification technologies, intelligent transport systems, new/ alternative materials, traditional and oriental medicines and technology packaging and commercialization.
|6
|MoU on cooperation between Research Design and Standards Organization (RDSO) and Korea Railroad Research Institute (KRRI)
|Shri M. Hussain, DG RDSO
|Mr. Na Hee-seung, President KRRI
|For cooperation in railway research, exchange of railway related experience and development of railway industries. Both sides will explore planning and execution of joint research projects, including setting-up an advanced Railways R&D facility in India.
|7
|MoU on cooperation in the field of biotechnology and bio-economics.
|Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Science and Technology, India
|Mr. You Young Min, Minister of Science and ICT, RoK
|For cooperation in adoption of biotechnology and Bio Big-Data in health, medicine, Agro fishery products, digital healthcare, precision medicine, brain research, and next generation-medical equipment.
|8
|MoU on cooperation in the field of ICT and Telecommunications
|Shri Manoj Sinha,Minister of State, Ministry of telecommunications, India
|Mr. You Young Min, Minister of Science & ICT, RoK
|For cooperation in development, modernization and expansion of state-of-the-art Telecommunication/ICT services and next generation Wireless Communication Networks such as 5G, Cloud Computing, Big Data, IOT, AI and their applications in services, disaster management, emergency response, and cyber security.
|9
|MoU on cooperation in the field of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises between India and RoK(Nodal Agencies: NSIC - National Small Industries Corporation of India) and (SBC - Small and Medium Business Corporation of RoK)
|Shri Ravindra Nath Chairman and Managing Director,National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC)
|Mr. Lee sang Jik, President, Small and Medium Business Corporation
|For cooperation in the development of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in both countries and in improving their competitiveness in global markets. The two sides will also explore the possibility of establishing an India-RoK technology exchange centre.
|10
|MoU between Government of Gujarat and Korea Trade Promotion Agency (KOTRA)
|Shri M. K. Das, Principal Secretary, Industries & Mines, Govt. of Gujarat
|Mr. Kwon Pyung-oh, President & CEO, Korean Trade- Investment Promotion Agency
|To enhance industrial and investment relations between South Korean companies and the State of Gujarat through cooperation in areas of urban infrastructure, food processing, agriculture related industries, startup ecosystem, skill training and development and new & renewable energy. KOTRA shall open an office in Ahmedabad and will become one of the partner organizations for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2019.
|11
|MoU regarding Queen Suriratna Memorial Project
|Shri Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary and DG, Tourism, Govt. of U.P.
|H.E. Shin Bong Kil, Ambassador RoK
|To facilitate upgradation and expansion of the existing monument commemorating Princess Suriratna (Queen Hur Hwang-ok), a legendary Princess of Ayodhya, who went to Korea in AD 48 and married King Kim-Suro. A large number of Koreans trace their ancestry to this legendary princess. The new monument will be a tribute to the shared cultural heritage and long-lasting friendship between India and RoK.
