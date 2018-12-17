India and Maldives sign 4 agreements, here's the list

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

India and Maldives sign 4 agreements, here&#039;s the list

New Delhi: India and Maldives on Sunday signed four agreements on the sidelines of the visit of Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to India. The agreements included cultural cooperation, IT and electronics cooperation and on improving the ecosystem for agribusiness.

The two sides agreed to deepen cooperation to maintain peace and security in the Indian Ocean region as New Delhi extended lines of credit worth $1.4 billion to the archipelago nation following delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives President Solih.

Here is the list of agreements signed between India and Maldives:

S. No. Agreements/MoUs/Joint Declaration of Intent Signed on the Indian side by Signed on the Maldives side by
  Agreement on the Facilitation of Visa Arrangements Sushma Swaraj, External Affairs Minister Shahid Abdulla, Minister of Foreign Affairs
  Memorandum of Understanding on Cultural Cooperation Arun Goel, Secretary, Ministry of Culture Shahid Abdulla, Minister of Foreign Affairs
  Memorandum of Understanding for Establishing Mutual Cooperation to Improve the Ecosystem for Agribusiness Akhilesh Mishra, Ambassador of India to Maldives Fayyaz Ismail, Minister of Economic Development
  Joint Declaration of Intent on Cooperation in the field of Information & Communications Technology and Electronics Akhilesh Mishra, Ambassador of India to Maldives Mohamed Aslam, Minister of National Planning and Infrastructure

Maldives President Solih is on a three-day visit to India, also, his first foreign visit since assuming office on November 17, 2018. Earlier in the day, Solih was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan during which PM Modi greeted him with a hug.

Relations between India and the Maldives deteriorated after Solih's predecessor Abdulla Yameen imposed an internal emergency in February this year. Solih defeated Yameen in the elections in September to take over as President.

(With inputs from agencies)

