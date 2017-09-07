close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

India and US to conduct joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas 2017' in September

India and the United States of America will conduct ''Yudh Abhyas'' joint exercise between their armies in September.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 17:09
India and US to conduct joint military exercise &#039;Yudh Abhyas 2017&#039; in September

New Delhi: India and the United States of America will conduct ''Yudh Abhyas'' joint exercise between their armies in September.

The exercise Yudh Abhyas – 2017, will be held from September 14-27 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in the US.

Exercise Yudh Abhyas is one of the largest joint running military training and defence corporation endeavors between India and USA. This will be the 13th edition of the joint exercise hosted alternately between the two countries.

Over 200 Indian soldiers from the Gorkha Rifles will take part in the military exercise.

The exercise started in the year 2004 under US Army Pacific partnership programme.

Exercise Yudh Abhyas will provide an opportunity to the armed forces of both countries to train in an integrated manner at Battalion level with joint planning at Brigade level. Multiple scenarios will be rehearsed during the joint exercise with a view to understand each-other’s organisational structure and battle procedures which would result in a higher degree of jointmanship that would further facilitate interoperability between the armed forces of both countries to meet any unforeseen contingency across the globe. The exercise is also an ideal platform to learn from each-other’s experiences of planning and execution of operations.

Both armies will jointly train, plan and execute a series of well-developed operations for neutralisation of threats of varied nature. In the end a joint exercise will be undertaken by both countries in an operational setting under a UN mandate. Experts from both sides will also hold expert academic and military discussions to share each other’s experiences on varied topics for mutual benefit.

The exercise could irk China as India, Japan and the US held the Malabar Naval Exercise-2017 in the Bay of Bengal in July in a bid to achieve deeper military ties among the three nations.

TAGS

Yudh Abhyas 2017IndiaUnited States of AmericaMalabar Naval Exercise 2017

From Zee News

Grenade attack by terrorists in Srinagar&#039;s Jahangir Chowk, one civilian injured
Jammu and Kashmir

Grenade attack by terrorists in Srinagar's Jahangir Ch...

Number of terror camps across LoC has gone up: Army commander
India

Number of terror camps across LoC has gone up: Army command...

Flaring up! NASA&#039;s SDO captures two significant solar flares
Space

Flaring up! NASA's SDO captures two significant solar...

India

HC asks Centre to respond to PIL seeking ban on Blue Whale

West Bengal

Thunderstorms, lightning in Gangetic Bengal till on Friday

WorldAsia

Benjamin Netanyahu bans Al-Jazeera journalist from free spe...

China questions Indian Army Chief&#039;s &#039;war on two-front&#039; remark, says &#039;shouldn&#039;t treat each other as rivals&#039;
India

China questions Indian Army Chief's 'war on two-f...

Rashtriya Sahara journalist shot at in Bihar&#039;s Arwal, one arrested
Bihar

Rashtriya Sahara journalist shot at in Bihar's Arwal,...

Two coaches of goods train derail near Khandala; third derailment today
India

Two coaches of goods train derail near Khandala; third dera...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

1993 Mumbai serial blasts case: Here's a look at the deadly role played by the 6 convicts

Amit Shah’s mission NE: BJP set to move in for the kill

When MK Narayanan stalled Siachen deal

Privacy versus transparency

When laws are (mis)used to browbeat the armed forces