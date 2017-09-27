India assures support to Syria in the fight against terrorism

New Delhi: India on Wednesday assured its support to Syria in the fight against terrorism in the war-ravaged country, a major theatre of dreaded terror group ISIS.

This was conveyed when visiting grand mufti of Syrian Republic Ahmad Badr Eddine Mohammad Abid Hassoun met Home Minister Rajnath Singh here.

Singh assured the grand mufti of India's support in eliminating terrorism in all fronts and recollected the long- standing friendship between India and Syria, an official statement said.

Official sources said the issue of several Indians joining the ISIS and fighting for the terror group in Syria and Iraq is understood to have figured in the discussion.

The Home Minister welcomed the grand mufti and discussion was held on wide ranging issues including terrorism and security, the statement said.

Singh was confident that bilateral relations will improve further by such visits and wished that peace and stability is restored in Syria soon.

The grand mufti thanked the home minister and appreciated the secular credentials of India. The grand mufti was particularly pleased to note the significance of unity in diversity in India, the statement said.

During the meeting, the grand mufti highlighted the evils of terrorism by citing the example of the killing of his son by terrorists and how he forgave the assassin.

He expressed confidence that India would extend support in the fight against terrorism.

The home minister thanked the delegation for their visit to India.