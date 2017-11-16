Indo-Bangladesh Training Exercise 'SAMPRITI 2017' culminates

Kohima: The 13-day long Indo-Bangladesh Training Exercise 'SAMPRITI 2017', which was being conducted at Counter Insurgency & Jungle Warfare School, Vairengte in Mizoram culminated on Thursday with a validation exercise.

It is the seventh such exercise in the SAMPRITI series. The exercise has been aimed to strengthen and broaden the aspects of interoperability and cooperation between the Indian and Bangladesh Armies.

The 13-day long field training exercise commenced on 06 November 2017, which was culminated with a validation exercise on November 15-16.

It was conducted in a progressive manner wherein the participants initially familiarised themselves with each other’s organisational structure and tactical drills. Subsequently, the training advanced to various joint tactical exercises by the two Armies.

Scenario of terrorists hiding in a village was painted for the validation exercise. It had commenced with joint briefings by the company commanders of both the Armies. Based on which troops established a cordon of the village.

Validation Exercise finally culminated with a daring raid in the jungle terrain to neutralise the terrorists. A spectacular demonstration on room intervention drills was also conducted jointly by Indian and Bangladesh Army troops.

The final exercise was reviewed by Major General Md Moshfequr Rahman of the Bangladesh Army and Major General M S Ghura of the Indian Army.

The combined exercise was an unprecedented success.

Besides promoting understanding and interoperability between the two Armies, it further helped in strengthening bilateral ties.