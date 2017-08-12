close
India behaving like mature power in Doklam standoff: US defence expert

India is "behaving like a mature power" in the Doklam standoff in the Sikkim section and making China look like an adolescent throwing a tamper tantrum, a top American defence expert has said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 19:36
India behaving like mature power in Doklam standoff: US defence expert
File photo

Washington: India is "behaving like a mature power" in the Doklam standoff in the Sikkim section and making China look like an adolescent throwing a tamper tantrum, a top American defence expert has said.

India and China have been locked in a face-off in the Doklam area for the last 50 days after Indian troops stopped the Chinese People's Liberation Army from building a road in the area

Praising India's behaviour over the matter, James R Holmes, professor of strategy at the prestigious US Naval War College, said, "New Delhi has done things right thus far, neither backing away from the dispute nor replying in kind to Beijing's over-the-top rhetoric." 

"It is behaving as the mature power and making China look like the adolescent throwing a temper tantrum," Holmes said

Holmes said it was 'weird' that China wanted to keep alive a boundary dispute with its most formidable neighbour

"If China wants to pursue an assertive maritime strategy, it needs secure borders on land so it doesn't have to worry about overland aggression from its neighbours," Holmes said

"In other words, confronting India in the Himalayas is not a purely rational course of action driven by rational cost/benefit analysis," said the professor from the US Naval War College

When asked why the US has remained silent so far on this issue, he said the current administration has too much on its plate

"It's also possible Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and his advisers don't want the United States involved in a Himalayan dispute it has little way of influencing. If the dispute escalates, chances are Washington will come out in support?of New Delhi," Holmes said.

India, Narendra Modi, Doklam standoff, US expert, Sikkim, US Naval War College

