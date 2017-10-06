close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

India calls for new global partnership to boost economic growth

The global economic recovery is only progressing slowly and growth is weaker than expected while risks persist, Ashish Sinha, a First Secretary in India's UN Mission, told the General Assembly committee.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, October 6, 2017 - 09:34
India calls for new global partnership to boost economic growth

United Nations: India has called for a new global partnership to stimulate the weak economic growth through long-term investments in critical sectors and enhancing trade.

The global economic recovery is only progressing slowly and growth is weaker than expected while risks persist, Ashish Sinha, a First Secretary in India`s UN Mission, told the General Assembly committee dealing with economic and financial matters on Thursday.

In this scenario, there was great need for a renewed global partnership to promote longer-term investment, including foreign direct investment, in critical sectors such as transportation, agriculture, energy, infrastructure, and information and communications technology, he said.

"Policies for enhancing economic growth and growth inducing investment should be our top priority," he said.

In July, the World Bank projected the global growth rate for this year to be just 2.7 per cent, marginally up from last year`s 2.4 per cent.

Sinha said: "The new partnership should also identify effective mechanisms to mobilise additional resources for financing sustainable development."

He recommended trade liberalisation and integration into the global economy as a way to spur growth in developing countries citing the case made by Arvind Panagariya, the former vice chairperson of the Niti Aayog, in his keynote address to the committee.

"Open trade is a means to create employment and contribute to the achievement of SDGs (UN`s Sustainable Development Goals) through greater economic activity and revenues," he said.

"Developing countries derive significant benefit from an open, fair, rule-based, predictable, and non-discriminatory trading and financial system."

Sinha gave an assurance of India`s support for a multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) "as the cornerstone".

"India believes that multilateral negotiations such as those envisaged under the Doha Development Agenda (DDA) are aimed at addressing existing inequities in the trading system and must be given high priority," he said.

The DDA the WTO negotiation launched in Doha in 2001 aimed at lowering trade barriers and revising trading rules to mainly benefit developing countries.

Sinha said that additional measures such as improving rural infrastructure were needed to help integrate rural households into world markets.

TAGS

IndiaGlobal partnershipeconomic growthUnited Nations

From Zee News

Brazil horror: Guard sprays 4 toddlers, teacher with alcohol, burns them
World

Brazil horror: Guard sprays 4 toddlers, teacher with alcoho...

World

North Korea says it is operating some factories left by Seo...

Tropical Storm Nate kills 22 in Central America, heads for US
World

Tropical Storm Nate kills 22 in Central America, heads for...

Pak targets BSF posts in Poonch again
Jammu and Kashmir

Pak targets BSF posts in Poonch again

Assam: 8 newborn babies die in hospital, state health minister says &#039;no human negligence&#039;
Assam

Assam: 8 newborn babies die in hospital, state health minis...

How the Las Vegas shooter foiled the city&#039;s counter-terror plan
World

How the Las Vegas shooter foiled the city's counter-te...

Islamic State: Defeating the virtual caliphate
World

Islamic State: Defeating the virtual caliphate

Anti-nuclear efforts lead crowded peace prize field
World

Anti-nuclear efforts lead crowded peace prize field

Asia

Balochistan shrine blast toll rises to 20

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

'Blade Runner 2049' Review: Prepare to be blown away by this visual spectacle

The colonial relic of secrecy

Swachh Bharat Mission: Need clarity on actual impact

J&K: Ceasefire violations by Pakistan double from last year; infiltration bids on rise as well

As RBI keeps key rate unchanged at 6%, you should know what is CRR, SLR, Repo Rate and Reverse Repo Rate