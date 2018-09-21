हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India-Pakistan meet

India calls off meet with Pakistan on sidelines of UN General Assembly in New York: MEA

The decision comes from the Indian side after a BSF soldier and three policemen lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a big development, the meet scheduled to take place between India and Pakistan in New York on the sidelines of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly has been cancelled, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday. The meet was to take place later this month.

The decision comes from the Indian side in the aftermath of the killing of a BSF soldier along the border and the release of series of 20 postal stamps by Pakistan glorifying terrorists.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "Since yesterday's announcement of the meeting of foreign ministers of India and Pakistan, deeply disturbing developments took place. Latest brutal killings of our security personnel by Pakistan entities and the recent release of series of 20 postal stamps by Pakistan glorifying terrorists."

The MEA said in a statement, "The decision to agree to Pakistan’s proposal for a meeting between the Foreign Ministers of the two countries was in response to the spirit reflected in the letters from Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister of Pakistan. The letter from the Prime Minister of Pakistan had spoken of, inter alia bringing a positive change and mutual desire for peace as also readiness to discuss terrorism."

"Now, it is obvious that behind Pakistan’s proposal for talks to make a fresh beginning, the evil agenda of Pakistan stands exposed and the true face of the new Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has been revealed to the world in his first few months in office. Any conversation with Pakistan in such an environment would be meaningless. In view of the changed situation, there will be no meeting between the Foreign Ministers of India and Pakistan in New York," added Kumar.

Earlier on Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had confirmed that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will be meeting her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi in New York. 

Raveesh Kumar said: "I can confirm that on the request of the Pakistani side, a meeting between EAM and Pakistani foreign minister will take place on the sidelines of the UNGA at a mutually convenient date and time."

"This is just a meeting, not talks or resumption of dialogue," the MEA spokesperson added.

The announcement of a meeting comes hours after a letter by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reported. In the letter, the Pakistani PM had called for a meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries to improve ties between the neighbouring countries. 

