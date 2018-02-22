India, Canada FMs discuss issues of bilateral interests

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Canadian counterpart Chrystia Freeland on Thursday discussed issues of "bilateral interest" during a strategic dialogue, held in the backdrop of the Khalistan controversy shrouding Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit.

Asked if the two leaders discussed the issue of Canadian government's soft approach towards the Khalistan issue, external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar did not give a direct answer and said, "all matters of bilateral interest came up for discussion."

He said it was a "good meeting", during which they had wide-ranging discussions on strengthening relations in trade and investment, security and cyber security, energy, people to people contacts and other relevant bilateral and regional issues.

About the meeting, Kumar also tweeted, "the two plural democracies are keen to build upon the strong complementarities of our existing strategic partnership."

Today's meeting comes a day ahead of Trudeau's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.