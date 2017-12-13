India, China agree to strengthen strategic communication at all levels to avoid repeat of Doklam row

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs clarified on Wednesday that during the meeting between Sushma Swaraj and her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on December 11, 2017, Doklam issue was raised and the challenge it had posed to the relationship was noted by both.

"During EAM-Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meet in Delhi, Doklam issue was raised, both noted challenge it had posed to the relationship and expressed satisfaction that it was resolved with the disengagement of troops at face-off site through concerted diplomatic communications," the MEA said.

The ministry added, "Chinese Foreign Minister conveyed that peaceful resolution of the Doklam issue reflects political maturity on both sides. While agreeing with this, EAM reiterated that maintenance of peace in border areas is an essential pre-requisite for the smooth development of bilateral relations."

"EAM underlined the need for approaching our difference with due consideration to each other’s sensitivities and concerns. Both Foreign Ministers agreed to strengthen strategic communication at all levels, through the established dialogue mechanisms," the MEA further said, as per ANI.

A day after External Affairs Minister Swaraj met Wang, the Chinese Foreign Minister on December 12, had said that the Dokalam standoff had put "severe pressure" on India-China ties though the issue was resolved through diplomatic means.

The Chinese foreign minister was in New Delhi to attend the Russia-India-China (RIC) Foreign Ministers' meeting.

The bilateral ties went through a serious test after Indian border troops "illegally trespassed" into the Chinese territory in June, Wang is said to have told Swaraj, PTI reported.

Although the standoff ended eventually through diplomatic means more than two months later, lessons must be learned and efforts must be made to avoid such an incident in the future, said Wang, whose comments were posted on the Chinese Foreign Ministry website.

"The standoff put the bilateral relations under severe pressure," he had said. Wang had added that the Sino-Indian relations are at a crucial period and the most important thing between the two countries is to really cultivate mutual trust.

Leaders from both countries have shared the view that China and India should regard each other's development as opportunities rather than challenges, and China and India are partners rather than rivals, thus the two sides should sincerely implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, Wang had noted.

Wang's visit to New Delhi was the first by a top Chinese official to India after the 73-day Dokalam standoff and after the commencement of the second five-year term of President Xi Jinping.

Meanwhile, on December 11, 2017, Swaraj had said, "Foreign Minister Wang Yi and I agreed that we should further strengthen our mutual trust to develop a better understanding between the two parties. And it will be better to meet again and without agenda, which will help us to expand our mutual understanding,"

Imparting fresh momentum to our bilateral relationship, EAM @SushmaSwaraj had a positive and forward looking meeting with the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New Delhi ahead of Russia, India & China (RIC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting. pic.twitter.com/ivPmFDyt6t — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) December 11, 2017

Towards global and regional peace, security and stability, EAM @SushmaSwaraj welcomes Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi & Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to the 15th round of Russia-India-China #RIC Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/mJePKS1E8n — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) December 11, 2017

Trilateral Russia-India-China #RIC Foreign Ministers had very useful and productive discussions on economic and development issues, fight against terrorism, and on regional, multilateral and global issues @SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/zyQJ2A8BVB — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) December 11, 2017

On his part, Wang had talked about political settlement to resolve "hotspot and difficult issues" and also pitched for dialogue and consultations overuse of force.

The Chinese foreign minister had also stressed on the need to find commonalities in strategic areas.

Asked if the Dokalam episode came up in the talks, officials had not confirmed but had said that "all issues of mutual interest were discussed", PTI reported.

The Dokalam standoff ended on August 28, 2017, after Chinese troops stopped building a key road close to India's 'Chicken neck' corridor. India had objected to the construction highlighting its security concerns. The road was being built by China in an area also claimed by Bhutan.

(With Agency inputs)