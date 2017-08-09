close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

India-China Dokalam standoff: Will not take sides, says Nepal

"Nepal will not get dragged into this or that side in the border dispute," said the country's Deputy Prime Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 10:15
India-China Dokalam standoff: Will not take sides, says Nepal
Nepal wants both India and China to use "peaceful diplomatic means" to resolve Sikkim issue

Kathmandu: Nepal has refused to take any sides in the ongoing Dokalam standoff between India and China. "Nepal will not get dragged into this or that side in the border dispute," the country's Deputy Prime Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara said yesterday, reported the PTI.

Mahara, who is also the Foreign Minister, said Nepal wants both India and China to use "peaceful diplomatic means" to resolve Sikkim issue, said Mahara.

"Some media reports are attempting to drag us in favour of one or the other side, but I want to make it clear that we have not taken any side in this matter," he Mahara.

Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is scheduled to visit India August 23 to 27. Detailed itinerary of the visit is yet to be finalised, Mahara said.

Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang is scheduled visit Nepal on August 14. His visit will be development-centric, and it cannot be linked with the prime minister's visit to India in any way, added Mahara.

On June 16, Indian Army stopped the construction of a road in Dokalam by Chinese troops. The two nations have been locked in a stand-off since then.

TAGS

NepalDokalamIndiaChinaIndia-ChinaSikkim

From Zee News

Men strangle horse in Haryana&#039;s Jind, two cops help them – Inhuman act goes viral on social media
Haryana

Men strangle horse in Haryana's Jind, two cops help th...

Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Amit Shah, Smriti Irani
India

Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections 2017: Prime Minister Narendra...

Are you Pak supporters? Bihar BJP minister asks those not chanting &#039;Bharat Mata Ki Jai&#039;
Bihar

Are you Pak supporters? Bihar BJP minister asks those not c...

Technology

Coming soon: Disney's own streaming service

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to flag off &#039;Namami Gange Jagriti Yatra&#039; from Lucknow shortly
Uttar Pradesh

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to flag off 'Namami Gange Jagrit...

Pampered puppies less likely to become good guide dogs: Study
Environment

Pampered puppies less likely to become good guide dogs: Stu...

New species of grass snake identified in Europe
Environment

New species of grass snake identified in Europe

Tamil Nadu fishermen go on indefinite strike from today
Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu fishermen go on indefinite strike from today

Jharkhand Shocker: Tribal girl stripped, filmed on suspicion of theft; probe ordered
Jharkhand

Jharkhand Shocker: Tribal girl stripped, filmed on suspicio...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Amit Shah vs Ahmed Patel – A battle of titans

The culture of fake encounters

India left to fend for itself with the White House in crisis mode

DNA Edit | Night of long knives: Shah & Patel walk the wire on a dramatic day

UEFA Super Cup: Manchester United's bid to return to summit of European football begins against Real Madrid