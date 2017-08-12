close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

India-China flag meeting inconclusive amid Doklam standoff

The Army officers from both the sides extensively discussed the Doklam standoff meeting at Nathu La mountain pass in Sikkim.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 12:38
India-China flag meeting inconclusive amid Doklam standoff

New Delhi: The flag meeting between Indian and Chinese Army officers on Friday over the ongoing Doklam standoff remained inconclusive.

The Army officers from both the sides extensively discussed the Doklam standoff meeting at Nathu La mountain pass in Sikkim.

Usually, flag meetings are held between Brigadier level officers, but Friday's meet was attended by Major General rank officers from both sides.

“In the Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) attended by Major General rank officers from both sides, India insisted that the face-off could be resolved through simultaneous withdrawal of troops by the Indian and Chinese sides,” sources said.

The two sides hold BPM in five points which include Daulat Beg Oldie in northern Ladakh, Kibithoo in Arunachal Pradesh, Chusul in Ladakh, Bum-La near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh and Nathu-La in Sikkim.

The standoff close to the tri-junction of India-China-Bhutan started on June 16, after a construction party from China`s People`s Liberation Army entered the Doklam area and attempted to construct the road.

Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Doklam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region.

India has said Beijing's action to "unilaterally determine tri-junction points" violated a 2012 India-China pact which says the boundary would be decided by consulting all the concerned parties.

The two countries share a little over 200 km of border in the Sikkim sector.

Amid the border stand-off with China, Defence Minister Arun Jaitely on Friday rejected reports about shortage of ammunition and asserted that the armed forces have enough quantity to face any eventuality.

TAGS

DoklamChinaIndiaflag meetDokalamBhutanSikkim

From Zee News

Gorakhpur tragedy: Oxygen vendor raided after death of 63 children
India

Gorakhpur tragedy: Oxygen vendor raided after death of 63 c...

Delhi Police put up posters of wanted terrorists ahead of Independence Day
Delhi

Delhi Police put up posters of wanted terrorists ahead of I...

World

3.5 million North Koreans sign up to fight against US

Facebook tries to enter China incognito
Internet & Social Media

Facebook tries to enter China incognito

Facebook acquires startup focused on video-editing
Internet & Social Media

Facebook acquires startup focused on video-editing

Data war: Compare plans of various telecom operators Vs Reliance Jio&#039;s latest tariff
Internet & Social Media

Data war: Compare plans of various telecom operators Vs Rel...

Kathmandu benefitted tremendously from ties with New Delhi: Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba
India

Kathmandu benefitted tremendously from ties with New Delhi:...

Gorakhpur deaths cold-blooded murder, says Congress
India

Gorakhpur deaths cold-blooded murder, says Congress

India behaving like mature power in Doklam standoff: US expert
World

India behaving like mature power in Doklam standoff: US exp...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Dealing with a big bully: Lessons from Doklam stand-off

DNA Edit: Plunge in RBI dividend may have negative impact

Manual Scavenging: Lives choked in dirty drains

DNA Edit: Online menace like 'Blue Whale Challenge' is serious

Pathological abnormalities: Strict regulation of all labs could curb malpractices