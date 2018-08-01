हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India, China hold border personnel meeting on PLA's 91st anniversary

Kolkata: A special border personnel meeting between India and China was held at Nathu La on Wednesday, marking the 91st anniversary of the foundation of the Peoples' Liberation Army (PLA).

On invitation from the PLA, an Indian Army delegation comprising of officers and soldiers took part in the celebrations, a Defence Ministry spokesperson said.

The PLA troops interacted with the visiting Indian delegation and presented a cultural programme to celebrate the occasion.

The Indian side also reciprocated with traditional cultural items, as the celebrations took place in a festive environment, providing an opportunity to both sides to display their rich culture.

Such interactions between both armies have resulted in promoting mutual understanding and contributed towards achieving common goals of peace and tranquillity along the borders, the spokesperson said.

