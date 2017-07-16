India-China-Myanmar interaction interesting: Chinese media

Beijing: An India-China-Myanmar trilateral interaction will be an interesting topic in the future as it will be of "great geopolitical and economic significance" to the region, an article in the Chinese state media said on Sunday.

The article - 'India pursues Act East policy via Myanmar' - in the Global Times online said, "For Myanmar, which is nestled between China and India, the policy of 'no enemies' is the best strategic choice. And, at least for now, it has benefited from Beijing-New Delhi contention in the Indochina region."

The article suggested Myanmar was enhancing ties with India to "minimise its over reliance" on China, diversify its economic portfolio, and out of its "urgent need to engage neighbouring countries after prolonged isolation."

"Considering all these factors, the trilateral interaction among Beijing, New Delhi and Nay Pyi Taw will be an interesting topic for some time in the future because it will be of great geopolitical and economic significance to the region," it said.

The article came as Myanmar's military chief concluded his eight-day visit to India from July 7. During the visit, Gen U Min Aung Hlaing called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley separately. He also held discussions with Army chief General Bipin Rawat and Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba on defence and security cooperation.

It said the visit has added "a tinge of sensitivity to India-Myanmar military interaction" amid the standoff between the Indian and the Chinese armies in Doklam area. "Their cooperation has brought subtle changes to the region."