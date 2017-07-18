close
India, China should engage in dialogue to reduce tension: US

The US on Tuesday said it would encourage India and China to engage in a direct dialogue.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 23:34

Washington: The US on Tuesday said it would encourage India and China to engage in a direct dialogue to reduce tension between them in the Sikkim sector.

"We encourage India and China to engage in a direct dialogue aimed at reducing tensions," a State Department official told PTI.

Responding to questions on the India-China border standoff, the official refrained from saying anything else.

"We refer you to the governments of India and China for further information," the official said.

China and India have been engaged in a standoff in the Dokalam area in the Sikkim sector, where Indian troops stopped road construction by Chinese soldiers on June 16.

Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region.

Of the 3,488-km-long India-China border from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh, a 220-km section falls in Sikkim. 

TAGS

IndiaChinaUnited StatesDokalamSikkimBhutanIndo-China ties

