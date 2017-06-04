close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

India committed to Paris agreement: Harsh Vardhan

Reacting on reports of United States President Donald Trump pulling out of the Paris climate accord, Union Environment Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that India is committed towards its responsibilities related with environment.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 - 09:00
India committed to Paris agreement: Harsh Vardhan

Agartala: Reacting on reports of United States President Donald Trump pulling out of the Paris climate accord, Union Environment Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that India is committed towards its responsibilities related with environment.

While addressing a press conference, Vardhan said, "India is the most honest in terms of commitment for respected issues related to environment, fight against pollution, preservation of biodiversity, forest, nature, river and everything. We are the most methodical, most systematic and we will always remain committed. We don't need any certificate from anyone."

"Our commitment for climate change and other issues is irrespective of whether somebody is supporting us or not. Even in Germany and other places the Prime Minister has said that our commitment is there, and it is not going to change. There should not be any doubt for our commitment for climate change," he added.

Vardhan, who was on a three-day visit to Tripura, also took to the occasion to speak of his party and said that in the upcoming elections in the state will witness anti-incumbency and that the BJP would form the government in the polls slated for early 2018.

"There is a huge anti-incumbency in the state of Tripura against the ruling CPM which is in power for more than two decades and so the BJP will win in the upcoming polls," said Vardhan.

TAGS

Paris AgreementDonald TrumpHarsh VardhanUnion environment ministerBiodiversityanti-incumbency

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Issue of cow protection being politicised, claims Bhaiyyaji...
Maharashtra

Issue of cow protection being politicised, claims Bhaiyyaji...

Saharanpur violence: 2 held; Internet services restored
Uttar Pradesh

Saharanpur violence: 2 held; Internet services restored

Vehicle numbers cross one crore mark in Delhi
Delhi

Vehicle numbers cross one crore mark in Delhi

Taliban denies role in Kabul's suicide bombings
Asia

Taliban denies role in Kabul's suicide bombings

France scoffs at US, modifies White House climate video
World

France scoffs at US, modifies White House climate video

BRICS Media Forum to be held in Beijing next week
World

BRICS Media Forum to be held in Beijing next week

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video