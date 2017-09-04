India condemns North Korea's nuclear test, says it will adversely impact peace and stability

New Delhi: Strongly condemning North Korea's latest nuclear test, India on Sunday asked the reclusive nation to refrain from actions which adversely impact peace and stability in the Korean peninsula.

A statement released from the External Affairas Ministry expressed concern over the nuclear test and said that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has once again acted in violation of its international commitments.

"It is a matter of deep concern that DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) has once again acted in violation of its international commitments which goes against the objective of the de-nuclearization of the Korean peninsula, which has been endorsed by DPRK itself," leading portal NDTV quoted the statement.

"India also remains concerned about the proliferation of nuclear and missile technologies which has adversely impacted India's national security."

Before India, China had also strongly deplored North Korea for conducting nuclear test and slammed Pyongyang for ignoring international condemnation of its atomic weapons programme.

Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Sunday, expressing firm opposition to and strong condemnation at the nuclear test by the DPRK, The Global Times reported.

" North Korea has ignored the international community's widespread opposition, again carrying out a nuclear test. China's government expresses resolute opposition and strong condemnation toward this", the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on Sunday, North Korea announced that it has successfully conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb that is meant to be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The news reader of the North Korean Central Television said North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un ordered the test and termed it a "perfect success". A quake was felt in northern China, with emergency sirens blaring in Yanji, near the North Korean border, according to local media.

