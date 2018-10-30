India conducts successful night trial of nuclear capable Agni-I missile

India on Tuesday successfully conducted the night trial of the indigenously developed nuclear capable Agni-I ballistic missile off the Odisha coast.

The surface-to-surface missile test was test-fired as part of a user-trial from the Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast.

Defence sources said Strategic Forces Command of Indian Army test-fired the missile and the night trial of Agni missile was successful.

The night trial of the ballistic missile with a strike range of 700 km was first conducted in April 2014, said sources.

The missile with a strike range of beyond 700 km has a specialised navigation system. It has already been inducted in the Indian Army.