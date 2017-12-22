हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
India consumes most mobile data per month in world: NITI Aayog

India is now world's number one mobile data consuming country. 

PTI| Updated: Dec 22, 2017, 16:07 PM IST
NEW DELHI: With consumption of 150 crore gigabytes of mobile data per month, India is now the number one country in the world in mobile data consumption, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Friday.

"Amazing! With 150 crore gigabytes per month of mobile data consumption, India is now world`s number one mobile data consuming country. Its mobile data consumption is higher than that of the USA and China put together," Kant tweeted.

However, he did not share the source of the data.

