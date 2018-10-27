हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
United Nations

India contributes $300K to UN programme to train commanders

India's contribution will be used with "a specific focus on issues of conduct and discipline," 

India contributes $300K to UN programme to train commanders
Photo credit: Twitter/@Lacroix_UN

United Nations: India has donated $300,000 to a programme to train commanders for UN peacekeeping, according to Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Known as the "Pipeline to Peacekeeping Command Programme," it will "over a period of three years, help develop the capacity of future commanders and managers to lead by example and raise awareness of UN standards of conduct among their personnel," Dujarric said on Friday.

India's contribution will be used with "a specific focus on issues of conduct and discipline," he added.

"This programme will be the first of its kind with a focus on issues of conduct and sexual exploitation and abuse, and we are grateful for the lead of India on such a significant new initiative," said Atul Khare, the Under Secretary-General for Field Support.

India's Permanent Representative Syed Akbaruddin, who handed over the check to Khare, said, "India is a strong supporter of the United Nation`s Zero Tolerance Policy on Sexual Exploitation and Abuse and remains committed to contribute through all means possible for this cause."

 

 

The Department of Field Services described the programme as helping equip commanders and managers "to respond to allegations of misconduct including through collaborating with the various stakeholders in mission settings during the investigation and disciplinary process."

