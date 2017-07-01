close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

India contributes USD 500,000 to United Nations Peacebuilding Fund

India has been a member of the Peacebuilding Commission since its inception in December 2005 and has so far contributed USD 5 million to the Peacebuilding Fund. 

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, July 1, 2017 - 10:15

United Nations: India has contributed USD 500,000 to the UN Peacebuilding Fund, expressing hope that more funding by nations will boost efforts by the world body to build and sustain peace.

India has been a member of the Peacebuilding Commission since its inception in December 2005 and has so far contributed USD 5 million to the Peacebuilding Fund. 

The fresh contribution of USD 500,000 to the fund will be effected over the coming days.

The fund was launched to support activities, actions, programmes and organisations that seek to build a lasting peace in countries emerging from conflict.

"We hope that the Peacebuilding Fund will be able to attract much greater funding as we go along so that the UN efforts to build and sustain peace can have greater impact on the ground," India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Tanmaya Lal said here yesterday at the fund's annual stakeholders' meeting.

"India has always argued for comprehensive sustainable development, inclusive economic growth and political processes for preventing conflict as well as undertaking effective peacebuilding efforts," Lal added.

He said that this was obviously not easy and required a long-term commitment and sustained investment, including a vastly expanded funding. 

He noted that for UN's own peacebuilding efforts to have an impact, a significantly enhanced level of funding is required.

TAGS

IndiaUnited Nations Peacebuilding FundUnited NationsPeacebuilding CommissionTanmaya Lal

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Jammu and Kashmir

Restrictions in Srinagar to prevent anti-GST protests

Complaints registered against Azam Khan over controversial remark against Indian Army
Uttar Pradesh

Complaints registered against Azam Khan over controversial...

Here&#039;s looking at you, kid! Check out Jupiter&#039;s &#039;face&#039; peering down at Juno – See pic
Space

Here's looking at you, kid! Check out Jupiter's...

WorldAsia

Suspected militant shot dead after stabbing Indonesian poli...

AmericasWorld

Pentagon delays plan for transgender recruits

Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) Result 2017 declared; check trb.tn.nic.in
Tamil NaduEducation

Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) Result 2017 de...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video