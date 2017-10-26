India defies US over North Korea, says will retain embassy

Amid the war of words between US and North Korea, India has reportedly said that it would not shut down the North Korean embassy in New Delhi. According to Reuters, India told visiting US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that it wanted to keep open channels of communication with the isolated nation.

This was reportedly a part of discussion between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and the US Secretary of State.

Tillerson on Wednesday met Swaraj and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss ways to step up effective cooperation to combat terrorism in all its forms.

Modi and Tillerson affirmed that a strengthened India-US partnership is not just of mutual benefit to both countries, but has significant positive impact on the prospects for regional and global stability and prosperity.

Also, PM Modi shared the resolve expressed by Tillerson on taking further steps in the direction of accelerating and strengthening the content, pace and scope of the bilateral engagement.

In a joint statement by Swaraj and Tillerson on Wednesday, the latter had issued a veiled warning for Pakistan, saying “India and USA stand shoulder to shoulder against terror”. He had also said that the US would not tolerate safe havens anywhere in the world.

Tillerson's visit comes at a time when the Trump Administration is "considering" India's request for armed drones for its air force.