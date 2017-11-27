India, Denmark vow to boost trade and investment ties

New Delhi: India and Denmark on Monday decided to ramp up cooperation in key sectors such as trade and investment, energy and shipping, during talks between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Danish counterpart Anders Samuelsen.

The external affairs ministry said two ministers held discussions on various aspects of bilateral ties as well as important regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

"The discussions between the two ministers focused on building of cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, science and technology, environment and renewable energy, shipping, food processing, healthcare, culture and tourism," the ministry said.

Samuelsen is on a five-day India visit from November 26- 30. He is also travelling to Hyderabad to participate at the 8th Global Entrepreneurship Summit.

Today's talks between Swaraj and Samuelsen were focused on boosting bilateral trade and investment.

India's economic ties with Denmark are on an upward trajectory.

The annual bilateral trade has increased to around USD 2.8 billion. Indian companies have established their presence in IT, renewable energy and biotechnology sectors of Denmark.

Over 125 Danish companies have invested significantly in the sectors of renewable energy, shipping, IT and food processing in India.