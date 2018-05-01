India didn't sign up for this: Congress tears into controversial remarks of BJP CMs

New Delhi: Opening up another front in its attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress on Tuesday tore into the Centre over the controversial remarks of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

“I don`t think this is what India signed up for," said Congress spokesperson Renuka Chowdhury.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had equated Google with Hindu mythological character Narada Muni who “never gave information that would harm humanity.”

"So this is the Gujarat gyaan that you have Vijay Rupani ji,” said Chowdhury, adding, “Chief Minister of Gujarat telling us that Narada (Narada Muni) was the original Google concept and he was the original search handle...Wonderful...I wonder what Google thinks about this.”

“And then you have another Chief Minister of the BJP Mr Biplab Deb who has told us not only that it is a waste of time looking for a government job and that the unemployed, educated should have opened paan shops," Chowdhury went on to add.

Deb has been in the centre of the public eye after making a string of controversial statements. He earlier suggested youth should open a paan shop rather than running behind government jobs. He also claimed that the Internet and satellite communication existed during the Mahabharata era and that “Aishwarya Rai represents Indian women”, not former Miss World Diana Hayden. In another instance, the Tripura CM said that mechanical engineers should not opt for civil services, but civil engineers should.

A senior BJP leader on Sunday said that Deb has been summoned to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah on May 2 in the national capital over controversial statements.

Calling it a hogwash, Chowdhury added, "This is all pretence because everybody knows what their ideology is. Two Chief Ministers of the states have been giving gyaan like this."

With ANI inputs