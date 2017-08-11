 
Doklam standoff: India enhances troops along Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh border

In a significant development, India on Friday enhanced the troop level along the entire stretch of its border with China in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, government officials told PTI. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 21:14
New Delhi: In a significant development, India on Friday enhanced the troop level along the entire stretch of its border with China in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, government officials told PTI. 

The officials further added that that 'caution level' has also been raised among the troops in the eastern sector. 

Earlier today, Union Defence Minister Arun Jaitley assured the Lok Sabha that Indian armed forces are prepared to face any eventuality, in the wake of Doklam standoff. 

In response to a question on reports of troop movements in Tibet by China amid the on-going Doklam standoff and a senior Army officer's statement that Pakistan's defence industry was better than India's, Jaitley said the armed forces have adequate defence equipment to tackle any exigency.

"Our defence forces are ready to take on any eventuality," he said without making any specific reference to Doklam.

Replying to a question on a CAG report which had recently flagged that the Indian Army was facing a critical shortage of ammunition that can last just 10 days of war, the Defence Minister said significant progress has been made on this front thereafter, but did not elaborate, adding that "Nobody should have a doubt on that."

