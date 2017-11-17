India-France Strategic Partnership acts as a force for peace: PM Narendra Modi to Frenchch Foreign Minister

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France and discussed the strategic and bilateral relations between the two countries.

During his meeting with Drian, PM Modi said that the significance of India-France Strategic Partnership is not limited to the bilateral context, but acts as a force for peace and stability in the regional and global context as well.

The Prime Minister appreciated the contribution of the France Minister to the growing India-France engagement, in his current role as well as in his earlier role as Defence Minister of France.

PM also told him that he looks forward to receiving President Macron in India at his earliest convenience.

Drian briefed Modi on recent developments in the bilateral relationship as follow-up to the Prime Minister’s visit to France in June 2017.

On the second day of his visit, Drian will officially launch the third edition of the Indo-French platform "Bonjour India" on Saturday.

Jean-Yves Le Drian will also unveil "The Experience": an immersive and interactive multimedia journey to the heart of the Indo-French relationship.

The Grand Opening of Bonjour India will take place at Amber Fort, Jaipur, on Saturday evening. The event will be attended by Minister Le Drian, Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar and Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, which will feature a monumental video creation by French artist Xavier de Richemont, entitled "Barghal".

Bonjour India is a three-month Indo-French collaborative platform focused on innovation, creativity, and partnership, which will be presented in more than 300 events in 33 cities across India.