India, Germany vow to take 'strong measures' against those who encourage support and finance terrorism

Berlin: Asserting that terrorism is a big threat for the coming generations, India and Germany on Tuesday vowed to take "strong measures" against those who encourage, support and finance terror.

"Terrorism and inferior thinking is a very big challenge for the coming generations of humanity. And its the demand of the time that forces of humanity need to come together to combat the menace. And both the countries are of the same view on how we should get together to deal with such kind of situations," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here.

In her remarks, Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she and PM Modi discussed in detail the issue of terrorism at the dinner Monday night and agreed that both the countries suffer from the consequences of terrorism.

A joint statement issued after the meeting said PM Modi and Merkel underlined their common concern about the threat and global reach of terrorism and extremism.

"They condemned terrorist violence in all its forms and manifestations. They agreed on the need to take strong measures against all those who encourage, support and finance terrorism, provide sanctuary and safe havens that sustain and support terrorist groups and organisations. They welcomed closer collaboration between India and Germany to counter these challenges through regular meetings of the joint working groups on counter terrorism. They called for finalisation and adoption of Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT)," it said, as per IANS.

PM Modi's call came at a media interaction here along with Merkel after the two leaders had wide ranging discussions through Inter-Governmental Consultations at the Chancellery on stepping up bilateral partnership in various fields including economic between the two countries.

After the talks both sides signed 12 agreements and MoUs that included cooperation in the fields of digitalisation, skill development, cyber policy, health sector, railway safety and sustainable urban development.

PM Modi, who had a one-on-one private dinner with the Chancellor at her country residence Monday night, said today at a time when Europe and the entire world were facing challenges, the guidance of a strong leader like Merkel was necessary for the European Union to get stronger and united.

(With Agency inputs)