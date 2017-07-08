close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

India had major influence on counter terrorism, trade talks at G20 Summit: Sherpa Arvind Panagariya

The discussions were cordial in this "closed group of friends" and objects didn't fly in the room, he quipped.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 8, 2017 - 23:39
India had major influence on counter terrorism, trade talks at G20 Summit: Sherpa Arvind Panagariya

Hamburg: India had a major influence on counter terrorism, trade and investment discussions at the G20 Summit, Indian Sherpa Arvind Panagariya said on the concluding day of the conference on Saturday.

Originally, there was a plan to put an annexure to joint statement for counter terrorism but India made a strong pitch for this being a stand alone document and named as a leaders statement, Panagariya said.

The discussions were cordial in this "closed group of friends" and objects didn't fly in the room, he quipped.

"We had cordial but tough discussions. It is a closed group and we all are friends here. But, that doesn't mean that being friends you will sacrifice national interest," PTI quoted him as saying.

To a question on the US being isolated as 19 members of this group of 20 asserted that the Paris Agreement was irreversible, Panagariya said there were differences but it is not about someone getting isolated but the Europeans certainly had a much stronger position.

Panagariya also said India maintained its position on climate change that it needs time to progress eventually to fully clean fuel.

Except for the climate change issue where the US had a different position than others, Panagariya said there was a broad consensus on all other key issues among the G20 leaders, including on ways to revive global growth in an inclusive manner.

On international financial architecture also, the leaders resolved to make necessary quota reforms and to ensure proper representation, Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Tapan Ray said.

The issue of international cooperation on financial matters also got strong support and India contributed in a strong way on this agenda, said Ray, who led the Indian side on finance track of the G20 proceedings.

Panagariya said the negotiations on final communique took almost four times longer this time around, which may also be attributed to the change in governments in the US and some other member countries.

Besides, there were differences on some issues that took time to be ironed out, he added.

Panagariya, who is also the vice chairman of government think tank Niti Aayog, said negotiations took a lot of time on issues like climate change, trade and investment and migration.

The communique this time also talks about reciprocity and non-discrimination when it comes to trade liberalisation, he noted.

Ray said there was a broad consensus among the G20 members on revival of global growth and the communique emphasises on structural reforms, inclusive growth and job creation.

Further, he said the G20 leaders agreed on implementation of the IMF quota reforms and of bringing a new quota formula by 2019 besides, stressing upon the international cooperation on tax matters and financial information.

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS

G20 summitSherpa Arvind PanagariyaIndiacounter terrorismTerrorismIndian Sherpa Arvind Panagariya

From Zee News

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

West Bengal

Widespread violence in Darjeeling, army deployed

Passengers evacuated as power failure brings Monorail to halt
Maharashtra

Passengers evacuated as power failure brings Monorail to ha...

Delhi Police to ban ladies&#039; night party in bars, pubs at Haus Khas Village till August 15
Delhi

Delhi Police to ban ladies' night party in bars, pubs...

4 Delhi students among winners in Mars Art Contest 2017
Space

4 Delhi students among winners in Mars Art Contest 2017

G20 rejects protectionism, wants to act against money laundering, corruption
EuropeWorld

G20 rejects protectionism, wants to act against money laund...

WorldAsia

Mosul victory announcement 'imminent': US general

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Basirhat violence: Mamata Banerjee has support to counter polarization, time for her to walk the talk

DNA Edit | Big bang summits: What does a meet like G-20 ​actually achieve?

Is the govt’s new education policy a blessing or a bane?

The deadly side of sterilisation

The Modi – Netanyahu Summit: From strategy to cringe, and everything in between Israel and India