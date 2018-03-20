India has 4.1 lakh beggars with most in West Bengal, Lok Sabha told

NEW DELHI: India has just 4.13 lakh beggars and vagrants, the Lok Sabha was told on Tuesday. West Bengal emerged on the top with just 80,000 beggars and vagrants, informed the Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot.

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar has the second and third highest number of beggars on the list with more 65,000 and 29,000 beggars respectively.

Out of the total of 4,13,670 beggars, 2.21 lakh are men and 19.1 lakh women.

Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal has a total of 81,244 beggars and vagrants – including 33086 males and 48158 females.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Gehlot said that Lakshwadeep has just 2 beggars – the least number of the list.

Of all the Union Terrorities, Delhi has the highest number of beggars – 2167.

