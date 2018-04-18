Surgical strikes our way of conveying that India has changed: PM Modi's top quotes

LONDON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in a townhall-style meeting with the Indian diaspora in London on Tuesday, called 'Bharat ki Baat, Sakke Saath'.

The reportedly unscripted meeting where the PM interacted with NRIs and PIOs saw Modi deliver his message with ease to a seemingly pliant crowd.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's speech:

* In response to a question on his journey from 'railway station to Royal Palace':

My life at the Railway Station taught me so much. It was about my personal struggles. The person in the Railway Station was Narendra Modi. The person in the Royal Palace in London is the Sevak of 125 crore Indians

* In response to a question on impatience over development:

Impatience is not a bad thing. If someone has a bicycle, that person aspires to own a scooter. Someone who has a scooter aspires to owning a car. It is natural to aspire for more. India's is getting increasingly aspirational.

People have higher expectations from us because they know that we can deliver. People know that when they say something, the Government will listen and do it. The days of gradual change are over.

* In response to a question on the surgical strikes:

If you look at India's history, it has never coveted anyone's territory. During World War I and World War II, we had no stake, but our soldiers took part. These are big sacrifices. India is even now among the largest contributors to the United Nations Peacekeeping Forces.

* We believe in peace. But, we will not tolerate those who like to export terror. We will respond striongly in a language they understand. The surgical strikes were one way of conveying that India has changed.

* I do not need to read books to understand poverty. I have lived in poverty. I know what being poor and belonging to a backward section of society feels like.

* In response to sitter on whether he thinks he can change the country on his own:

I am like any common citizen. And, I also have drawbacks like normal people do. We have a million problems, and we have a billion people to solve them.